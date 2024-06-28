SSA Invites Tenders for the Strengthening Of Existing Schools - 2024_SSA_37556_6

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Strengthening Of Existing Schools At 1. Construction Of 3 Three Additional Classroom At Kehutali Hs and other online tender notices published by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority
SSA has been operational in Assam since 2000-2001. With the passage of the RTE Act, changes need to be incorporated into the SSA approach, strategies and norms. The changes are not merely confined to norms for providing teachers or classrooms, but encompass the vision and approach to elementary education as evidenced in the shift to child-centric focus entitlements and quality elementary education in regular schools
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority requests a proposal for the tenders for the Strengthening Of Existing Schools At 1. Construction Of 3 Three Additional Classroom At Kehutali Hs 18120115303 In Lakhimpur District 2. Construction Of 3 Three Additional Classroom At Yubanagar Hs 18120115502 In Lakhimpur District.
Reference No: 2024_SSA_37556_6
Tendering Authority: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority
Brief: Strengthening Of Existing Schools At 1. Construction Of 3 Three Additional Classroom At Kehutali Hs 18120115303 In Lakhimpur District 2. Construction Of 3 Three Additional Classroom At Yubanagar Hs 18120115502 In Lakhimpur District.
Description: group-8 781019 : lakhimpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Estimated Cost: INR 1.71 CR.
EMD: INR 3.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.42 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024
Opening Date: 02-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Lakhimpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): MISSION DIRECTOR, SAMAGRA SHIKSHA, ASSAM
Contact Address: Kahilipara, Guwahati-19