SSB Invites Tender for Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential and Non-Residential Buildings - 2024_SSB_826300_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential and Non-Residential Buildings and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential and Non-Residential Buildings and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Sashastra Seema Bal.

About SSB

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB; transl. Armed Border Force) is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The force was originally set up under the name Special Service Bureau in 1963 in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War to strengthen India's border areas against enemy operations.

About Tender

Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal for the tenders for the Annual Repair and Maintenance Civil and Electrical of Government Residential and Non-Residential Buildings.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SSB_826300_1

Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal

Brief: annual repair and maintenance civil and electrical of government residential and non-residential buildings at 24th bn hqrs ssb rangia

Description: annual repair and maintenance civil and electrical of government residential and non-residential buildings at 24th bn hqrs ssb rangia 781354 : 24th bn hqrs ssb rangiaopen tender dg sashastra seema bal,mha||provisioning directorate,fhq,ssb,mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 32.71 Lacs

EMD: INR 65.43 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024

Opening Date: 01-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Rangiya, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE FTR HQRS SSB Sonapur, Guwahati

Contact Address: FTR HQRS SSB SONAPUR, GUWAHATI, ASSAM