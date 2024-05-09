SSB Invites Tender for Construction Of Puf Structure For Bop Commander Office Cum Residence - 2024_SSB_806188_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Construction Of Puf Structure For Bop Commander Office Cum Residence and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.

About SSB

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home affairs, primarily tasked with the responsibility of guarding India's international borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It was created in 1963, and at that time, it was called the Special Services Bureau.

About Tender

Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of Puf Structure For Bop Commander Office Cum Residence.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SSB_806188_1

Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal

Brief: Construction Of Puf Structure For Bop Commander Office Cum Residence, Kitchen Cum Dining Hall And 15 Sos Accommodation At Bop Longa Of 31st Bn Hqrs Ssb Gossaigaon Under Frontier Hqrs Guwahati.

Description: construction of puf structure for bop commander office cum residence, kitchen cum dining hall and 15 sos accommodation at bop longa of 31st bn hqrs ssb gossaigaon under frontier hqrs guwahati. 783360 : bop longa of 31st bn hqrs ssb gossaigaonopen tenderdg sashastra seema bal,mha||provisioning directorate,fhq,ssb,mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.11 CR.

EMD: INR 2.22 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 21-05-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 09-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-05-2024

Opening Date: 22-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE FTR HQRS SSB Sonapur, Guwahati

Contact Address: FTR HQRS SSB SONAPUR, GUWAHATI, ASSAM