SSB Invites Tender for Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block - 2024_SSB_812622_3

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Sashastra Seema Bal.

About SSB

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB; transl. Armed Border Force) is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The force was originally set up under the name Special Service Bureau in 1963 in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War to strengthen India's border areas against enemy operations.

About Tender

Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga Of 64th Bn Barama Under Frontier Guwahati.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SSB_812622_3

Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal

Brief: Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga Of 64th Bn Barama Under Frontier Guwahati

Description: construction of toilet cum bath block for mahila component at bop darranga of 64th bn barama under frontier guwahati 781346 : bop darranga of 64th bn barama under frontier guwa

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 13.31 Lacs

EMD: INR 26.63 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-07-2024

Opening Date: 05-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE FTR HQRS SSB Sonapur, Guwahati

Contact Address: FTR HQRS SSB SONAPUR, GUWAHATI, ASSAM

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.