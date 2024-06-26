SSB Invites Tender for Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block - 2024_SSB_812622_3

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga and other online tender notices published by the Sashastra Seema Bal.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB; transl. Armed Border Force) is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The force was originally set up under the name Special Service Bureau in 1963 in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War to strengthen India's border areas against enemy operations.
Sashastra Seema Bal requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga Of 64th Bn Barama Under Frontier Guwahati.
Reference No: 2024_SSB_812622_3
Tendering Authority: Sashastra Seema Bal
Brief: Construction Of Toilet Cum Bath Block For Mahila Component At Bop Darranga Of 64th Bn Barama Under Frontier Guwahati
Description: construction of toilet cum bath block for mahila component at bop darranga of 64th bn barama under frontier guwahati 781346 : bop darranga of 64th bn barama under frontier guwa
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 13.31 Lacs
EMD: INR 26.63 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-07-2024
Opening Date: 05-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): EE FTR HQRS SSB Sonapur, Guwahati
Contact Address: FTR HQRS SSB SONAPUR, GUWAHATI, ASSAM