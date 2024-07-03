Tezpur University Invites Tender for Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press - GEM/2024/B/5111358

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press For Printing Of Newsletter Of Tezpur University and other online tender notices published by the Tezpur University.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.

About Tender

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5111358

Tendering Authority: Tezpur University

Brief: Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press For Printing Of Newsletter Of Tezpur University.- Supply Of - Tezpur University Newsletter | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | No

Description: - tezpur university newsletter

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education

