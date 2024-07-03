Tezpur University Invites Tender for Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press - GEM/2024/B/5111358

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press For Printing Of Newsletter Of Tezpur University and other online tender notices published by the Tezpur University.
Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.
Tezpur University requests a proposal For tender for Experienced Registered Parties/Firms/Printing Press For Printing Of Newsletter Of Tezpur University.- Supply Of - Tezpur University Newsletter | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5111358
Tendering Authority: Tezpur University
Description: - tezpur university newsletter
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024
Opening Date: 22-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education