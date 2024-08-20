THCL Invites tender for Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura - 2024_THCB_51509_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited.
Tripura is endowed with favorable climatic conditions which offer immense scope for cultivation of various kinds of Horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables, spices, nuts, flowers and other ornamentals. The horticultural sector has been establishing increasingly its credibility for improving the productivity of land, generating employment, improving the economic condition of farmers and entrepreneurs, enhancing export and above all, providing nutritional security to people. Nevertheless, it was only the Eighth Plan that horticulture received some recognition in terms of investments in the country and the state as well as special thrust was given only in the Ninth Plan period, assigning priority in resource management, diversification and value addition.
Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura under Nesids otri 2nd call.
Reference No: 2024_THCB_51509_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited
Brief: Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura under Nesids otri 2nd call.
Description: tourism and cultural promotion hub at gandhighat agartala west tripura under nesids otri 2nd call 799001 : agartala, tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 30.42 CR.
EMD: INR 60.84 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024
Opening Date: 18-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): DEO(PD-II), THCB
Contact Address: O/o CEO, THCB, Gurkhabasti, Agartala