THCL Invites tender for Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura - 2024_THCB_51509_1

About THCL

Tripura is endowed with favorable climatic conditions which offer immense scope for cultivation of various kinds of Horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables, spices, nuts, flowers and other ornamentals. The horticultural sector has been establishing increasingly its credibility for improving the productivity of land, generating employment, improving the economic condition of farmers and entrepreneurs, enhancing export and above all, providing nutritional security to people. Nevertheless, it was only the Eighth Plan that horticulture received some recognition in terms of investments in the country and the state as well as special thrust was given only in the Ninth Plan period, assigning priority in resource management, diversification and value addition.

About Tender

Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura under Nesids otri 2nd call.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_THCB_51509_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura Horticulture Corporation Limited

Brief: Tourism and Cultural Promotion hub at Gandhighat Agartala West Tripura under Nesids otri 2nd call.

Description: tourism and cultural promotion hub at gandhighat agartala west tripura under nesids otri 2nd call 799001 : agartala, tripura

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 30.42 CR.

EMD: INR 60.84 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024

Opening Date: 18-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DEO(PD-II), THCB

Contact Address: O/o CEO, THCB, Gurkhabasti, Agartala

