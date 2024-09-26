TIDC Tripura Invites Tender for Construction and Maintenance of Road at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate Package 02 - 2024_TIADB_53220_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction and Maintenance of Road at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate Tripura Adb Project Package 02 and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction and Maintenance of Road at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate Tripura Adb Project Package 02 and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

About TIDC Tripura

The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) was established in 1974 as a Private Limited Company under the company's act 1956. On top of that, provisions of State Financial Corporations Act 1951 have been extended to TIDC as well. This leads to TIDC performing the twin role of the State Industrial Development Corporation and State Financial Corporation. TIDC is a profit making PSU.

About Tender

Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at bodhjungnagar industrial estate, tripura adb projectpackage 02

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TIADB_53220_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Brief: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at bodhjungnagar industrial estate, tripura adb projectpackage 02

Description: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at bodhjungnagar industrial estate, tripura adb projectpackage 02 799210 : bodhjungnagar i e

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer to Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 50.25 CR.

EMD: INR 1.04 CR.

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-11-2024

Opening Date: 14-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer

Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director TIDC Ltd., Shilpa Nigam Bhawan, Khejurbagan, Agartala, West Tripura.

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.