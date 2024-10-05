TIDC Tripura Invites Tender for Construction and Maintenance of Road at Nagicherra Industrial Estate Tripura Package 06 - 2024_TIADB_53278_1
About TIDC Tripura
The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) was established in 1974 as a Private Limited Company under the company's act 1956. On top of that, provisions of State Financial Corporations Act 1951 have been extended to TIDC as well. This leads to TIDC performing the twin role of the State Industrial Development Corporation and State Financial Corporation. TIDC is a profit making PSU.
About Tender
Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at nagicherra industrial estate tripura package 06
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_TIADB_53278_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at nagicherra industrial estate tripura package 06
Description: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at nagicherra industrial estate tripura package 06 799004 : nagicherra ie
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 13.88 CR.
EMD: INR 28.59 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-11-2024
Opening Date: 25-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer
Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, TIDC Ltd., Shilpa Nigam Bhawan, Khejurbagan, Agartala, West Tripura.