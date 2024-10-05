TIDC Tripura Invites Tender for Construction and Maintenance of Road at R K Nagar Industrial Estate Tripura Package 04 - 2024_TIADB_53252_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction and Maintenance of Road at R K Nagar Industrial Estate Tripura Package 04 and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) was established in 1974 as a Private Limited Company under the company's act 1956. On top of that, provisions of State Financial Corporations Act 1951 have been extended to TIDC as well. This leads to TIDC performing the twin role of the State Industrial Development Corporation and State Financial Corporation. TIDC is a profit making PSU.
Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at r k nagar industrial estate tripura package 04
Reference No: 2024_TIADB_53252_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at r k nagar industrial estate tripura package 04
Description: construction and maintenance of road and storm water drainage system etc at r k nagar industrial estate tripura package 04 799001 : r k nagar i e
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 41.09 CR.
EMD: INR 84.65 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-11-2024
Opening Date: 25-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer
Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, TIDC Ltd., Shilpa Nigam Bhawan, Khejurbagan, Agartala, West Tripura.