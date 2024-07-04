TSECL Invites Tender for Procurement Of 11kvpolymeric Disc Insulator - 2024_POWER_50523_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Procurement Of 11kvpolymeric Disc Insulator and other online tender notices published by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.

About TSECL

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.

About Tender

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Procurement Of 11kvpolymeric Disc Insulator.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_POWER_50523_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited

Brief: Procurement Of 11kvpolymeric Disc Insulator

Description: procurement of 11kvpolymeric disc insulator 799003 : under mmd sub-division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 24.31 Lacs

EMD: INR 48.62 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-07-2024

Opening Date: 18-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM, MMD

Contact Address: O/o DGM, MMD, TSECL Corporate Office, TSECL

