TSECL Invites Tender for Providing 3 Phase Ht Bulk Power Supply - 2024_POWER_48897_1

About TSECL

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.

About Tender

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Providing 3 Phase Ht Bulk Power Supply Including Laying, Drawing And Construction Of Double Feeding Facilities Under Ground Cable Line For Flood Lighting Of Umakanta Stadium Under Electrical Sub Division No. -Iv, Within The Jurisdiction Of Ed-I.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_POWER_48897_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited

Brief: Providing 3 Phase Ht Bulk Power Supply Including Laying, Drawing And Construction Of Double Feeding Facilities Under Ground Cable Line For Flood Lighting Of Umakanta Stadium Under Electrical Sub Division No. -Iv, Within The Jurisdiction Of Ed-I

Description: providing 3 phase ht bulk power supply including laying, drawing and construction of double feeding facilities under ground cable line for flood lighting of umakanta stadium under electrical sub division no. -iv, within the jurisdiction of ed-i 799001 : works

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 56.32 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.13 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024

Opening Date: 03-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM, ED-I, Banamalipur

Contact Address: O/O the DGM,ED-I, Banamalipur, Agartala

