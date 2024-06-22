TSECL Invites Tender for Providing 3phase Service Connection - 2024_POWER_49707_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Providing 3phase Service Connection To Railfed Petroleum Storage Depot At Sekerkote and other online tender notices published by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Providing 3phase Service Connection To Railfed Petroleum Storage Depot At Sekerkote Through 11 Kv Ug Cable Under Esdsekerkote Of Edii Bardowali.
Reference No: 2024_POWER_49707_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited
Brief: Providing 3phase Service Connection To Railfed Petroleum Storage Depot At Sekerkote Through 11 Kv Ug Cable Under Esdsekerkote Of Edii Bardowali
Description: iocl deput 799035 : sekerkote deput
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.24 CR.
EMD: INR 4.48 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 10-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 10-07-2024
Opening Date: 11-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): DGM,ED-II,Bordowali
Contact Address: DGM,ED-II,Bordowali