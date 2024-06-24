TSECL Invites Tender for Providing Service Connection - 2024_POWER_49826_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Providing Service Connection To Reang Family and other online tender notices published by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Providing Service Connection To Reang Family.
Reference No: 2024_POWER_49826_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited
Brief: Providing Service Connection To Reang Family
Description: pvtg 799270 : work
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 69.87 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.40 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 28-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 28-06-2024
Opening Date: 29-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kanchanpur, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): DGM
Contact Address: Kanchanpur