TSECL Invites Tender for Supply, Erection And Commissioning Of Dtw Scheme - 2024_POWER_50469_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Erection And Commissioning Of Dtw Scheme (05 Nos) By Extension Of 11 Kv / Lt Line and other online tender notices published by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Supply, Erection And Commissioning Of Dtw Scheme (05 Nos) By Extension Of 11 Kv / Lt Line and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply, Erection And Commissioning Of Dtw Scheme (05 Nos) By Extension Of 11 Kv / Lt Line , Ht Line Through Ug Cable In/C Construction Of 05x63 Kva Substation For Providing New Service Connection To Dtw Scheme.
Reference No: 2024_POWER_50469_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited
Brief: Supply, Erection And Commissioning Of Dtw Scheme (05 Nos) By Extension Of 11 Kv / Lt Line , Ht Line Through Ug Cable In/C Construction Of 05x63 Kva Substation For Providing New Service Connection To Dtw Scheme
Description: supply, erection and commissioning of dtw scheme (05 nos) by extension of 11 kv / lt line , ht line through ug cable in/c construction of 05x63 kva substation for providing new service connection to dtw scheme 799102 : different esd under ed-bishalgarh
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 99.01 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 08-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Bishalgarh, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/O the DGM, ED-Bishalgarh
Contact Address: GHakulnagar, Bishalgarh