TTDCL Invites Tender for Etender for Annual Maintenance of Tourist Lodges - 2024_TTDC_51841_1

Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the etender for annual maintenance of tourist lodges, cafeteria, guest houses, cottages, offices and other assets under south, gomati district (zone iii) of ttdcl as per pwd sor 2023 (bldg) and pwd (ie sor 2021) during the year 2024-25
Reference No: 2024_TTDC_51841_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.88 Lacs
EMD: INR 49.77 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024
Opening Date: 18-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Gomati, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, TTDCL
Contact Address: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDCL), Swetmahal Building, Palace Compund, Agartala, Tripura (W), Pin - 799001