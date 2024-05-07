TU, Assam Invites Tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 25 Metre High Mast Lighting System - 2024_TEZU_806079_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 25 Metre High Mast Lighting System and other online tender notices published by the Tezpur University, Assam.

About TU

The establishment of Tezpur University is considered to be one of the outcomes of the Assam Accord, along with the establishment of Assam University and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur. For a while, it also operated from the Tezpur Law College premises. Land was acquired at Napaam, a suburb, which is about 15 km (9.3 mi) east of Tezpur, area totalling 262 acres (106 ha). A few months later, the premises of the University was shifted to the present permanent location. Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rava (Rabha) donated an ancestral estate of 2500 bigha of land received from the British government in favour of the peasants. The present-day Tezpur University stands on the land donated by him. Recently, in 2013, the university acquired an additional plot of land, extending the current plot.

About Tender

Tezpur University requests a proposal for the tender for Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 25 Metre High Mast Lighting System.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TEZU_806079_1

Tendering Authority: Tezpur University

Brief: Supply Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 25 Metre High Mast Lighting System At Different Locations Of Tezpur University Campus

Description: supply installation testing and commissioning of 25 metre high mast lighting system at different locations of tezpur university campus 784028 : tezpur university napaam open tender tezpur university||engineering cell - tezu

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 75.32 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.51 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-05-2024

Opening Date: 15-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Registrar Tezpur University

Contact Address: Tezpur University Napaam Tezpur Assam India 784028