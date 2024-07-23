UDD Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall With Gate - 2024_UDD_38109_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall With Gate At Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant At Bokakhat Town and other online tender notices published by the Urban Development Department.

About UDD

The Urban Development Department (UDD) was established vide Govt. Notification No. AR. 17/2002/33 on the 9th of June 2002 after amalgamating the erstwhile departments of Municipal Administration and Town & Country Planning. There are four (4) Directorates/Boards under Urban Development Department viz. Directorate of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam Urban Water & Sewage Board and Assam State Housing Board. These Offices look after the affairs of urban local bodies of the state other than Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The main function of the Urban Development Department is coordination between the urban local bodies of the state and discaharging the statutory responsibilities under the provisions of the Assam Municipal Act 1956.The other functions include administering the provisions of the Assam Town & Country Planning Act 1958 by way of publishing the Master Plan of each and every urban area of the state. Schemes for development of the urban local bodies are sanctioned by the Department, sponsored to Government of India wherever necessary.

About Tender

Urban Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall With Gate At Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant At Bokakhat Town,Ward No.-5 Under 15th Finance Commission (Tied Grant) For The Year 2023-24..

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_UDD_38109_1

Tendering Authority: Urban Development Department

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall With Gate At Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant At Bokakhat Town,Ward No.-5 Under 15th Finance Commission (Tied Grant) For The Year 2023-24..

Description: construction of boundary wall with gate at faecal sludge treatment plant at bokakhat town,ward no.-5 under 15th finance commission (tied grant) for the year 2023-24. 785612 : bokakhat

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.77 Lacs

EMD: INR 67.54 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 29-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-08-2024

Opening Date: 09-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Golaghat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EO, BOKAKHAT MUNICIPAL BOARD, Bokakhat

Contact Address: O/O BOKAKHAT MUNICIPAL BOARD, Bokakhat

