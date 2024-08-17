WPT & BC Invites Tender for Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 Lakhs (CSS) and 816.44 Lakhs (SS) Fot Construction of Toilet on The AWCS(Group-11)-2024_WPTBC_38496_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 Lakhs (CSS) and 816.44 Lakhs (SS) Fot Construction of Toilet on The AWCS(Group-11) and other online tender notices published by the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes.

About WPT & BC

The Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT & BC), originally established as the Tribal Areas Department in 1950, has evolved to address the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Assam. Over the years, the Department's role has expanded to include the implementation of policies, programs, and legal provisions such as the Assam SC/ST (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 1978 (amended in 2012). The creation of bodies like the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and various development councils for OBCs has further broadened its mandate, necessitating specialized attention to the distinct needs of each social group under its purview.

About Tender

Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes requests a Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 Lakhs (CSS) and 816.44 Lakhs (SS) Fot Construction of Toilet on The AWCS(Group-11)

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38496_1

Tendering Authority: Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes

Brief: Administrative Approval of Rs. 7347.99 Lakhs (CSS) and 816.44 Lakhs (SS) Fot Construction of Toilet on The AWCS(Group-11)

Description: administrative approval of rs. 7347.99 lakhs (css) and 816.44 lakhs (ss) fot construction of toilet on the awcs(group-11) 781000 : all district of assam

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs.

EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024

Opening Date: 20-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director

Contact Address: Managing Director at APTDC Ltd. Ganeshguri, Guwahati 05

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid