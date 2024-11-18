WRD Invites Tender for Extension of Brahmaputra Dyke u/s of Kerker to Borong (Phase -i )(Package 2) - 2024_DoWR_40343_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Extension of Brahmaputra Dyke u/s of Kerker to Borong (Phase -i )(Package 2) and other online tender notices published by the Water Resources Department
Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for Extension of Brahmaputra Dyke u/s of Kerker to Borong (Phase -i )(Package 2).
Reference No: 2024_DoWR_40343_1
Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department
Brief: Extension of Brahmaputra Dyke u/s of Kerker to Borong (Phase -i )(Package 2)
Description: extension of brahmaputra dyke u/s of kerker to borong (phase -i )(package 2) 787057 : dhemaji
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 10.90 CR.
EMD: INR 21.80 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-12-2024
Opening Date: 04-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CHIEF ENGINEER,WATER RESOURCES DEPARTMENT
Contact Address: O/o the Chief Engineer,Assam Water Centre,Basistha-29