WRD invites tender for urgent restoration of different flood damaged mi schemes during the disaster 2024 - 25 - 2024_CEWR_52000_1

About WRD

India is endowed with a rich and vast diversity of natural resources, water being one of them. Its development and management plays a vital role in agriculture production. Integrated water management is vital for poverty reduction, environmental sustenance and sustainable economic development. National Water Policy envisages that the water resources of the country should be developed and managed in an integrated manner.

About Tender

Water Resources Department requests a proposal for the tenders for urgent restoration of different flood damaged mi schemes during the disaster 2024 - 25.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEWR_52000_1

Tendering Authority: Water Resources Department

Brief: urgent restoration of different flood damaged mi schemes during the disaster 2024 25 sh desiltation restoration of electrical equipments and other allied works of different li schemes within ompi rd block area gr i

Description: urgent restoration of different flood damaged mi schemes during the disaster 2024 25 sh desiltation restoration of electrical equipments and other allied works of different li schemes within ompi rd block area gr i 799101 : ompi gomati tripuraopen tenderchief engineer pwd (wr)||se water resource circle no-iii udaipur||ee water resource division no-iii udaipur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.81 Lacs

EMD: INR 17.62 Thousand

Document FeeINR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024

Opening Date: 12-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gomati, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): THE EXECUTIVE ENGINEER WATER RESOURCE DIV NO III

Contact Address: THE EXECUTIVE ENGINEER WATER RESOURCE DIV NO III UDAIPUR