All Assam Students’ Union meets NFR GM on restoration of trains

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) met the NF Railway Chief General Manager (CGM) today and raised the demand for the reintroduction of several train services that were suspended during COVID-19.

In a statement issued to the media, AASU president Utpal Sarma said that NF Railway suspended 13 train services during the lockdown period. “After the lockdown period, NF Railway branded some old passenger trains as special ones and hiked the fare. This can never be acceptable. NF Railway has to lower train fares. This is not all. With the withdrawal of many train stops, passengers cannot board trains from various important locations,” the statement said.

Sarma further said, “Despite the announcement of a superfast train from Dibrugarh-North Lakhimpur-Kolkata, its introduction is still to be a non-starter. We have submitted a memorandum to the NF Railway authority on our demands. We have also sent a copy of the memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister and requested that he entrust a minister of his cabinet with coordination with the railways.”

AASU general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “The government should implement Indian Railways’ sub-urban services for a smooth train journey for all commuters in the state.”

Also Read: Assam: Citizens urge NF Railway to provide passenger trains on the Rangia-Rangapara route