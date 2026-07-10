Assam CM joins Behdieñkhlam, boosting Assam-Meghalaya bonhomie

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the message of peace, friendship and solidarity to the people of Meghalaya, particularly those of the Jaintia Hills, from Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in the Behdieñkhlam festival that concluded today.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred Aitnar in Jowai on Thursday as the four-day Behdieñkhlam festival culminated in centuries-old rituals symbolising the triumph over disease, social evils and negative forces while invoking divine blessings for peace, prosperity and a bountiful harvest. The participation of the Assam Chief Minister at the concluding ceremony added a significant inter-state dimension to one of Meghalaya's most revered indigenous religious festivals, with his visit reinforcing the spirit of goodwill and cultural engagement between Assam and Meghalaya even as the two neighbouring states continue dialogue to resolve their remaining boundary disputes.

Celebrated annually in mid-July after the sowing season, Behdieñkhlam is the most important religious festival of the Niamtre faithful of the Pnar community. In the Pnar language, 'Khlam' denotes plague or pestilence, while 'Beh Dieñ' signifies the driving away of disease and social evils through sacred rituals centred on elaborately decorated wooden logs. Sarma witnessed the traditional display of more than 13 ceremonial rots at Aitnar in the presence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Cabinet Ministers Lahkmen Rymbui and Wailadmiki Shylla, along with other dignitaries, as thousands of devotees participated in the festival's climactic rituals.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the celebrations, Sarma said his visit was intended to convey Assam's message of peace, friendship and solidarity to the people of Meghalaya, particularly those of the Jaintia Hills. "I have given a message of goodwill from the state of Assam to our brothers in Meghalaya and most specifically to the brothers and sisters of Jaintia Hills. "I convey my best wishes, and I pray for the success of the festival," he said.

Describing Behdieñkhlam as a unique spiritual and cultural experience, the Assam Chief Minister said he looked forward to becoming a more active participant in future editions of the festival. "I will come again, and I will also join the festival, and I will also jump into the pond. I will definitely come back," Sarma said.

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