Assam: Drugs worth Rs 2,166 crore seized in last three years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the last three years, the Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 2,166 crore. The seized drugs include heroin, cocaine, opium, banned narcotic tablets, cough syrups, and other narcotics, besides a huge amount of cash. A total of 8,855 cases were registered against drug peddlers, and 14,593 were arrested in connection with drug cases.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted today, "From the day I assumed charge, I have been constantly taking steps to check the proliferation of drugs. Assam's war on drugs is our persistent effort to eliminate the nexus of contraband substances, which is ruining the lives of our youth. We will never allow further ruining of our society and will continue to strike a deadly blow to these antisocial forces."

Police sources said that drugs have been seized every day in the state for the last three years. They said they are apprehending anyone connected with drugs, from big suppliers to small peddlers. The drugs are mainly sourced through the Indo-Maynamar border and enter Assam through Mizoram and Nagaland, they said. A section of youth is already in the deadly grip of drugs, as no action was taken earlier to check the menace. "A study of the case records has revealed that a section of poor people belonging to a particular community are being used to distribute the drugs. Maybe, they are doing this for the money they need to survive. The government's thrust is now to ensure that more youths do not fall into the clutches of deadly drugs," they stated.

