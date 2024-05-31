Assam: Flood scene worsens; another person dies in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With one more death recorded due to the floods in the state, the flood situation today worsened compared to that of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a total of eight districts were affected by floods in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected districts increased to nine. The districts named by ASDMA include Hailakandi, Hojai, Golaghat, Nagaon, Karimganj, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong (West), and Dima Hasao.

ASDMA also confirmed that 338 villages in 22 revenue circles were badly affected on account of the first wave of floods that struck the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

Village-wise, 150 of them were affected in Cachar district, followed by Karimganj district with 100 villages. In this first wave of floods, the worst-affected area was in the Barak Valley region of the state.

The population affected by the first wave of floods, as of Thursday, was calculated at 1,98,856. Besides this, 12,047 other people were affected by urban flooding in the Cachar district. Of the total number of people affected by the floods overall, the highest number was 1,02,246, followed by Karimganj with 36,959 and Nagaon with 22,354 people.

As of date, a total of 95 relief camps have been set up, with 36,640 inmates taking shelter. Cachar has the highest number of 51 relief camps, followed by 16 in Karimganj and 14 in Hailakandi district.

According to ASDMA, one person perished in the floods in Hailakandi district today. Yesterday, one person was killed in the Karimganj district.

Meanwhile, the hill district of Dima Hasao district was badly affected by floods and landslides. Reports said that many roads, bridges, and culverts, including those on National Highways 27 and 54, were badly affected by the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati predicted that, on May 31, 2024, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Tamulpur, Baksa, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh , and Tinsukia districts. There is also a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, combined with lightning, at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts, while thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the rest of the districts of Assam have also been predicted.

To assess the current flood situation, the State Water Resources Minister and the Guardian Minister of Karimganj, Pijush Hazarika, visited the affected areas today. The minister assured all necessary assistance to the flood victims and assured that the breached points in the affected embankments would be repaired within the next 15 days using Geo Mega Tube technology to mitigate flood issues during the upcoming monsoon season. He directed the departmental officials to undertake these repair measures immediately.

