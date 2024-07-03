Assam: Helpline key to trap corrupt officials in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the state government’s fight against corruption, Assam’s Anti-Corruption Helpline is playing a significant role. The helpline has assisted in catching more than 200 government employees in trap cases in the last three years.

The government had launched the helpline so that people could complain against government employees if they demanded bribes for doing certain work that they ought to do as part of their duty. On the basis of complaints from the people, the CID registered 130 trap cases in the last three years, and 238 people were arrested, including 218 government employees. More than Rs 7 crore was recovered from the arrested persons after they were caught red-handed accepting bribes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Assam’s anti-corruption helpline service has been able to make a huge positive change towards creating a corruption-free work culture.”

Official sources said that the people now dare to complain to enforcement agencies in the event of any government official demanding a bribe to do any official work. As a result of their complaints, the agencies have been successful in catching ‘red-handed’ officials from the level of Lat Mandals to ACS officers. The people were initially hesitant to lodge complaints as they were unsure of the results. But, after seeing that agencies took instant action against corrupt officials, they are now coming forward to lodge complaints if someone demands a bribe. The number of calls on the helpline (1800-345-4767) has also increased to a great extent. Earlier, people used to pay the bribe demanded and get their work done, but nowadays, they no longer subscribe to that view and are unwilling to pay bribes. People lodge a complaint even if an employee demands an amount of Rs 2000, they added.

The sources also said that government employees, including officers, have been arrested and suspended, and legal proceedings are going on against them. But some unscrupulous employees are still engaged in that type of activity, and they are a blot on the administration, they opined.

