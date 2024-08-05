Assam Police advises people not to respond spurious calls

The Assam Police has sounded alert on spurious calls intended for your identity theft. To keep attempts from such callers at bay, the police advised people not to respond to such calls and messages. If any caller asks for information regarding personal and financial details, you need to question the caller about his or her identity. Never share your confidential information, like your password, date of birth, financial details, etc.

Also read: Assam police called for increased awareness against scams (sentinelassam.com)