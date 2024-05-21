Assam: Schools directed to conduct quarterly management committee meetings

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: From now on, every government and provincialized school in the state must conduct quarterly School Management Committee (SMC) meetings.

This decision was taken following a direction from the central Ministry of Education (MoE) on holding quarterly meetings of the School Management Committee (SMC) and to incentivize nominated parents to attend the SMC meetings regularly. The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has, therefore, issued instructions for organizing such SMC meetings in every quarter of the year.

The issues to be discussed at the quarterly SMC meetings include the question of receipt of free textbooks and free uniforms by the students, student performance at Gunotsav, monitoring of attendance by students and teachers, timely and proper utilization of various grants, payment of electricity bills, review of the provision of pure drinking water and proper sanitation facilities in the schools, review of the work completed under the School Development Plan, preparation of future action plans, supervision of the school environment, Swachhta, and implementation of PM-POSHAN, etc.

Earlier SMC meetings were conducted every month as per a state SMC notification. However, as mandated by the MoE, focus now needs to be given to the effective conduct of SMC meetings every quarter.

The SSA mission director has issued a letter to all district mission coordinators regarding the conduct of such quarterly meetings. The letter instructs all schools under their jurisdiction to conduct quarterly SMC meetings as per agenda and utilize the funds provided for such quarterly meetings. The minutes of the meeting are to be recorded properly in the SMC meeting register. It is also stated that the minutes and photographs of the meetings should be uploaded to the WhatsApp group of SSA and also emailed.

The letter also directs all District Mission Coordinators to instruct Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) of their respective districts to attend the quarterly SMC meeting of the schools in their respective clusters without fail. The CRCC concerned will be primarily responsible for the smooth conduct of the meeting, the letter added.

Further, it is instructed that the first quarterly SMC meeting is to be organized on the 3rd or 4th week of June 2024. The second has to be organized by the 3rd or 4th week of September. The third SMC meeting has to be held in the 3rd or 4th week of December, and the fourth has to be conducted by the 2nd or 3rd week of March, 2025.

