Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the death of another person in the Cachar district today, the death toll of this wave of floods in the state reached 25. The situation has improved slightly, but the Kopili and the Kushiara have been above their danger levels. The number of affected districts has been reduced to eight. The number of affected people also came down to 2.46 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Floods claim five more lives in Cachar district (sentinelassam.com)