Assam: State produces 36.99 mkg less tea production in financial year 2023-24

Climate change deals a blow to tea sector

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Climate change has dealt a blow to the tea industry in Assam. As anticipated, the provisional statistics of the Tea Board of India show a 36.99 million kg shortfall in tea production in the state in 2023–24 as compared to tea production in 2022–23.

According to the Tea Board of India, the state produced 661.39 million kg of tea, 349.85 million kg by big growers, and 311.54 million kg by small growers in 2023–24. According to provisional statistics, the total production of tea in the country was 1354.01 million kg in 2023–24.

In fiscal 2022–23, the state produced 698.38 million kg, 363.66 million kg by big growers, and 334.72 million kg by small growers. In 2022–23, the country produced 1374.97 million kg.

The Tea Board of India also revealed the provisional month-wise statistics of tea production in the state for the financial year 2023–24. The state produced 37.97 million kg in April 2023, 67.46 million kg in May 2023, 66.09 million kg in June 2023, 91.69 million kg in July 2023, 101.09 million kg in August 2023, 88.44 million kg in September 2023, 104.26 million kg in October 2023, 63.27 million kg in November 2023, 20.23 million kg in December 2023, no production in January 2024, 0.31 million kg in February 2024, and 20.58 million kg in March 2024.

The adverse climate change has affected tea cultivation in the state during the current tea season.

