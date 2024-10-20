Challenging times, trying to tackle with best possible strength: Manipur DGP

Imphal: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh on Saturday asserted that they want peace and normalcy to return to the state, adding that these are very challenging times and they have been trying to tackle it with the best possible strength.

Speaking to the media after attending the 133rd Manipur Police raising day, DGP Rajiv Singh said, "These are very challenging times but we have been but we have been trying to tackle with best possible strength which we have and with the cooperation of everybody including the security agencies."

"There are some problems which we will resolve very soon because we also want peace and normalcy comeback to the state as quickly as possible. If you see in the last one and a half year, things have definitely improved. Violence, deaths and injuries have come down. There are sporadic incidents of arson and firing, but all the security forces are alert and everybody is on the job to see that nothing escalates," he added.

The Manipur DGP also pointed out that there have been some issues which could have been tackled much better with the sense of cooperation of the public.

"As the police head of the state, I request communities on both the sides and others also to come forward with suggestions and try to talk it out. The only solution of this problem will be a peaceful dialogue. We are a very civilian friendly force. We take into account everything. There have been instances where the security forces have not pushed themselves because otherwise, it would result in a lot of damage to the innocent civilians. We also appeal to the public to get out for your normal work instead of going into protests," Rajiv Singh said.

Notably on October 15, a group of elected members of the state's Assembly representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities discussed the current scenario in the state and appealed to the people of the state to shun violence.

The move marks the first direct discussions between Kuki, Meitei and Naga representatives, highlighting the Centre's commitment to facilitating dialogue between the fractured communities.

The talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, were held in the national capital in the presence of senior officials of the ministry and MLAs and ministers of Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities. (ANI)

