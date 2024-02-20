CID of Assam Police summons Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police issued summonses to Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders to appear before it at their office in Guwahati’s Ulubari on February 23. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, and AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar have also been summoned to appear before the CID.

The summonses mentioned that during the investigation of the FIR Case No. 55/2024 dated January 23, 2024, filed under Sections 1208/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, Read With Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, registered at Basistha Police Station, it was revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question the leaders to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation. Hence, they were directed to appear at the CID Police Station in Ulubari, Guwahati, at 11:30 a.m. on February 23, 2024.

The notice also directed the leader to comply with the following directions: not to commit any offence in the future; not to tamper with the evidence in the case in any manner whatsoever; not to make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to the police officer; and to appear before the court as and when required or directed. He was also directed to join the investigation of the case as and when required and cooperate in the investigation, disclose all the facts truthfully without concealing any part relevant for the purpose of the investigation to reach the right conclusion of the case, produce all relevant documents and materials required for the purpose of the investigation, render full cooperation and assistance in the apprehension of his accomplices, and not allow in any manner the destruction of any evidence relevant for the purpose of the investigation or trial of the case.

