Complete 7,89,364 pending activities in schools by September: Centre to Dispur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Government has directed the Assam Government to draw up an action plan for the timely completion of all non-recurring activities falling under elementary education, secondary education, and teacher education and to complete all such activities by September this year. As many as 7,89,364 such non-recurring activities have been pending in the state.

It has come to notice during the last PAB (Project Approval Board) that Assam has an outlay of Rs. 98758.85 lakh as spillover under various non-recurring activities falling under elementary education, secondary education, and teacher education as of April 15, 2024.

Therefore, as per the PAB discussion, the Centre has directed Assam to develop a plan of action for the timely completion of the pending non-recurring activity.

The PAB holds its meetings every year to consider the annual work plan and budget of Samagra Shiksha for the states. The PAB held its last meeting about Assam on January 19, 2024.

According to the minutes of the last PAB meeting for SSA, the breakup of the spillover amount of Rs. 98758.85 lakh is: Rs 43530.37 lakh in elementary education, Rs 49769.82 lakh in secondary education, and Rs 5458.66 lakh in teacher education.

The details of pending non-recurring activities are: 77,424 of the 8,66,788 sanctioned activities were completed, leaving 7,89,364 activities pending. While 4,47,213 of the 7,89,364 pending activities are in progress, the remaining 3,42,151 pending activities have not been started yet.

The year-wise details of the pending non-recurring activities are: 190 in the pre-SSA period, 50 in 2018–19, 148 in 2019–20, 159 in 2020–21, 487 in 2021–22, 46748 in 2022–23, and 741582 in 2023–24.

The pending non-recurring activities of elementary education, secondary education, and teacher education include works like that of boundary walls, construction of toilets, electrification, installation of computer sets, repair and maintenance, construction of laboratories, providing drinking water facilities, etc.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali Higher Secondary school playground in Pathsala turns into dumping ground (sentinelassam.com)