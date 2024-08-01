Assam Disasters: 880 Casualties since 2019

NESAC identified 271 wetlands that can be utilized for channelizing excess water from rivers in Assam: Union minister

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fury of floods in Assam can be attributed to the fact that the state has witnessed as many as 880 casualties in disasters, mainly floods, since 2019. This statistic came to light today when Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied to an unstarred question from TMC MP Sushmita Dev.

According to the Union minister, since 2019, Assam suffered the worst casualties in 2022, when the state lost 278 human lives in disasters, mainly floods. According to Union Minister Rai, the casualties in the state were 157 in 2019, as many as 190 in 2020, and 73 in 2021. In 2023, the state lost 65 human lives in disasters and 117 as of July 25, 2024.

Most of these casualties, according to sources, are due to floods that have claimed as many as 97 human lives this year so far.

According to the Union Minister, the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepared the state-level flood hazard zonation atlas for Assam using satellite data from 1998-2023. This serves as a non-structural resource for flood hazard management and developmental planning.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space (DOS), generated a river Atlas consisting of a geospatial database of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, including river and drainage networks, embankment locations, river gauge locations, road and rail networks, etc. at a 1:5000 scale. This database is helpful for the planning and management of water resources, he said.

NESAC, Department of Space (DOS), also identified 271 wetlands, which can be utilised for channelling excess water from rivers, including the Brahmaputra River, during the monsoon season, the minister said, adding that the NESAC also developed a Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) for the Brahmaputra basin in the state of Assam based on numerical rainfall prediction and a physics-based distributed hydrological model in the Geographic Information System (GIS) domain. Alerts are provided to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) with a lead time of 24 to 36 hours, he added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issues flood forecasts as non-structural measures of flood management to state governments concerned at identified locations. CWC also issues inflow forecasts for identified reservoirs for proper reservoir regulation. CWC prepares seven-day advisory flood forecasts through basin-specific mathematical models using India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast products and near-real-time satellite rainfall estimates, he said.

Further, the Government of Assam said that the Water Resources Department has been implementing flood and river bank erosion management schemes as per the recommendation of the Rashtriya Barh Ayog (RBA). The Department has been implementing short- and medium-term solutions to the perennial problem of flooding and erosion in the state. The Water Resources Department of the Government of Assam has protected 16.50 lakh hectares of flood-affected land, constructed 4532 km of embankments, 1280 numbers of anti-erosion and town protection works, 122 numbers of major sluice and 545 numbers of minor sluice, and raised and strengthened the existing dyke till 2023-24, he added.

Also Read: MP Dilip Saikia Urges Central Government to Reconsider National River Linking Project for Northeastern Flood and Drought Prevention (sentinelassam.com)