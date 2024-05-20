Assam: Drugs worth Rs 105 crore seized, three arrested at Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: In another successful operation, the Cachar police on Saturday night seized a huge quantity of heroin and arrested three people, including a woman. In a press briefing, SP Nomal Mahatta said that district police had secret information that the drug traffickers would make an attempt to smuggle out contraband narcotic substances that they had procured from neighbouring Mizoram. Accordingly, the police stepped up their vigil on the Silchar-Aizwal by-pass and finally stopped a car bearing a registration number belonging to Mizoram. The police team recovered 10.333 kg of heroin concealed inside nine leather bags and 60 soap cases.

The police nabbed three people, all from Mizoram, from the vehicle. The market price of the seized items would be not less than Rs 105 crore, Mahatta claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his social media handle and lauded the Cachar police. He said, “Countless lives were saved through this seizure.”

In another similar instances, Khatkhati Police seized a massive consignment of cannabis worth approximately Rs 4 crore in Bokajan Karbi Anglong district based on specific intelligence inputs. It led to the apprehension of one individual linked to the smuggling ring.

During the raid, police intercepted a truck bearing West Bengal registration number WB 76 B 2883. Upon thorough search, the police discovered 75 packets of cannabis weighing around eight quintals, hidden inside the vehicle. The suspect identified as Radheshyam Sahni, hails from Motihari city in Bihar's East Champaran district.

Officials highlighted the precision of the effort attributing the successful seizure to timely and accurate intelligence. The operation underscores the region's ongoing battle against drug trafficking. Police remain determined to curb the inflow of narcotics.

Radheshyam Sahni has been detained on charges of smuggling contraband. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation. They aim to uncover further links and potential accomplices involved in the smuggling operation and the probe seeks to dismantle the broader network responsible for the illicit drug trade in the region.

