Electoral roll: Gender ratio in Assam higher than national average

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when the Election Commission of India (ECI) is getting ready for the general election in the country, the electoral rolls in Assam reveal an interesting fact-that the gender ratio in the state is higher as compared to the national average.

The ECI stated that the total electorate in the country is over 96.88 crore, as per the photo electoral rolls for 2024. The rolls were prepared after a month-long intensive special summary revision in 2024, exercised ahead of the general election in 2024. Out of this 96.88 crore electorate, the number of male electors is 49,72,31,994, female voters number 47,15,41,888, and the third gender electors number 48,044. The gender ratio is 948 in the entire country.

The gender ratio refers to the number of females for every 1000 male voters.

Interestingly, the gender ratio in the photo electoral roll for Assam is much higher than the national average of 948, with Assam's ratio standing at 995.

According to the photo electoral roll 2024 for Assam, the total number of registered voters is 2,43,01,960. Of this, the number of male voters is 1,21,79, 358; that of female voters is 1,21, 22,188; and the number of third gender voters is 414. Keeping aside the number of third-gender voters, the difference in the number of male and female voters is only 57,170.

According to ECI, what is noteworthy is the remarkable increase in female voter registrations in the country as a whole, exemplifying a concerted effort towards gender parity and inclusivity within the electoral framework. The Electoral Roll gender ratio has surged positively, indicating the growing role of women in shaping the democratic fabric of the nation.

Over 2.63 crore new electors have been included in the electoral roll for this year, with around 1.41 crore being female electors, surpassing the newly enrolled male voters by over 15%. The number of newly-enrolled male voters in the electoral roll for 2024 is 1.22 crore.

