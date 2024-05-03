High-profile candidates vying for seats in phase III of Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Like those in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha poll in the state, there are several key candidates, including a few heavyweights, in the third phase of polling taking place on May 7.

Among the high-profile candidates are AGP candidate for Barpeta parliamentary constituency Phani Bhusan Choudhury, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, and Congress' Rakibul Hussain for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency. All three are considered experienced and veteran politicians in the state.

On May 7, the four parliamentary constituencies-Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati-are headed for the polls in the third and final phase. The total number of candidates contesting in the third phase is 47, with the highest number contesting from Barpeta parliamentary constituency. The lowest number of candidates is from Guwahati, with only eight candidates vying for this prestigious seat.

Notably, the number of candidates contesting for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency is 13 and Kokrajhar is 12.

Out of all the 47 candidates contesting in the third phase of polling, Barpeta's AGP candidate, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, is the most experienced politician in the state. Choudhury has been winning from the Bongaigaon Legislative Constituency consecutively for eight terms since 1985. He is the only active politician to hold the record of winning the seat continuously, despite facing many challenges in regionalism. He was a cabinet minister in the AGP government during its tenure from 1996 to 2001. In fact, he was also a cabinet minister in the BJP-led government in the state from 2018 to 2021, during the term of Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister.

Another heavyweight politician, Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), is also an experienced and veteran player in state politics. The AIUDF, earlier known as the United Democratic Front (UDF), came into existence in the state in 2005 under his leadership. He is contesting from the Dhubri parliamentary constituency this time too. He won the last three Lok Sabha elections, in 2009, 2014, and 2019, consecutively from the Dhubri parliamentary constituency, and is the sitting MP from this seat.

Rakibul Hussain of the Congress party is another senior and influential politician in the state. The current MLA of the Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency in Nagaon district has been continuously winning the seat since 2001. He was a minister in the erstwhile three-term Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi as the chief minister. He played an important role in minority politics in the last two decades.

Other key candidates contesting in the third phase of polling are: Kampa Borgoyari (BPF), Garjan Mashahary (Congress), Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), Gauri Shankar Sarania (TMC), Binita Deka (Gana Suraksha Party), and Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech (Independent) for the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency; Zabed Islam (AGP) for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency; Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI-M), Deep Bayan (Congress), and Dulu Ahmed (independent) for the Barpeta parliamentary constituency; Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Borthakur Goswami (Congress) for the Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

