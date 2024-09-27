IMD predicts widespread rainfall over Northeast

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Assam on Thursday

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the next 7 days. True to the prediction made on Wednesday, Assam and capital city Guwahati witnessed intermittent spells of rainfall throughout the day on Thursday.

Moreover, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 also struck several parts of Assam just after 4.30 PM, with the epicentre located at Nagaon at a depth of 25 km.

The rainfall in the next 7 days is predicted on the basis of the current metereological conditions of a cyclonic circulation lying over northeast Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The IMD forecast says that fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the next 7 days; fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely over East India during the next 2 days. There is also the likelihood of isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during the next 5 days.

Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 26th & 27th September and during 30th September-2nd October; Arunachal Pradesh on 27th & 28th September and 1st & 2nd October; Assam & Meghalaya on 27th & 28th September and during 30th September-2nd October.

With the advent of the rainfall in the city over the last 24 hours, the mercury has dropped to 29 degrees Celsius, bringing relief to the city's residents from the heatwave that gripped the city in the past few days. Similarly, the temperature dropped in other areas of the state, with Dibrugarh recording 27.6 degrees, Jorhat also recorded 27.6 degrees; North Lakhimpur 28.2; and Goalpara 27.8 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, several places also received a good amount of rainfall, with Khowang (Dibrugarh district) recording 14 cm, followed by the Beki railway bridge in Barpeta district with 12 cm and Majuli with 11 cm of rainfall, among other places with more than 5 cm of rainfall.

