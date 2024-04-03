Israeli initiated to Ek Charan Naam Dharma at Balisatra Xatra

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Edgar Faingor, a 47-year-old Israeli national and intellectual as well as the professor at International Buddhist College, Thailand, took the initiation to Vaishnavite 'Ek Naam Dharma' founded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva centuries ago, at Balisatra in Kaliabor. Edgar's initiation to Vaishnavite 'Ek Naam Dharma' was ceremonially carried out by Hiru Prasad Mahanta, Xatradhikar of Baghargaon Xatra, after renaming Edgar Faingor as Krishna Charan Bhakat.

Edgar was born in Moscow, Russia, and explored many countries across the globe. He studied almost all religions, and later he converted to Buddhism.

During the initiation programme, Edgar Faingor promised to practice the Shankari arts and crafts in the next part of his life and also participated in the Nam-Sangha at Balisatra Xatra.

The Israeli national Edgar married from Nepal and also has a son.

Following vast studies of almost all religions and exploring various disciplines and countries for over twenty years across the globe, Edgar Faingor came into contact with professor, columnist, litterateur, and noted scholar of Vaishnavite Guru Srimanta Sankardeva, Dr. Sanjib Borkakoti, and studied Dr. Borkakoti's all English versions of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

Edgar Faingor recently expressed his willingness to take initiation to Vaishnavite Guru Srimanta Sankardeva's Ek Charan Naam Dharma with Dr. Sanjib Kr Borkakoti, and Dr. Borkakoti ensured his initiation ceremony at Batadroba Than, entertained by Satradhikar Debananda Dev Goswami on April 2, 2024. But amidst the arrangements, Satradhikar Goswami suddenly died due to cardiac arrest, for which the programme of his initiation to 'Ek Charan Naam Dharma' finally shifted to Balisatra in Kaliabor.

Edgar was awarded a xatra certificate during the ceremonial initiation, which was attended by author, researcher, and professor Dr. Sanjib Kr Borkakoti, Deka Satriya Monimadhav Mahanta of Balisatra, and other Satradhikars of several satras in the greater Kaliabor area.

Also read: Assam: ‘Paal Naam Mahotsav’ gets underway at Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, Lakhimpur district (sentinelassam.com)