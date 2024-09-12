Online trading scam: Sumi Borah may surrender

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a video statement issued by Sumi Borah on social media, she mentioned that she might surrender before the police on Wednesday. She, however, did not specify where she would surrender. The police were on the lookout for Sumi Borah and her husband, Tarkik Borah, in connection to the illegal trading scam. They carried out operations in different parts of Assam and Meghalaya in search of the couple.

In the video statement, she said that the allegations and the media reports against her were baseless. She added that she was being targeted and mentally harassed.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the driver of Sumi Borah, identified as Bulbul Hussain, also surrendered at the CID office in Guwahati. It must be noted that Amlan Borah, brother of Tarkik Borah, was apprehended in Bihar, and a team from Assam Police has been dispatched to take him into custody. According to sources, Amlan helped Sumi and Tarkik Borah escape from the police.

