Rate of cases against economic offences: Assam at the second spot

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The rate of cases against economic offences in Assam in 2021 is 33.6, second only to Telangana, which has a rate of 55. Assam registered a charge-sheet rate of 22.2 against the national rate of 51.9.

The National Crime Record Bureau calculates the crime rate as crimes per one lakh population.

Insofar as the number of cases is concerned, Assam is at the fifth spot with 11,809 cases registered in 2021. Assam is below Rajasthan (23,757), Telangana 20,759), Uttar Pradesh (20,026) and Maharashtra (15,550).

The break-of categories of the 11,809 cases against economic offences in Assam are – 3,146 cases of criminal breach of trust, 75 counterfeiting cases and 8,588 cases of forgery, cheating and fraud.

Assam arrested 12,644 people, including 132 females, in cases against economic offences in 2021. The state also issued charge sheets against 3,724 accused, including 22 females. However, the year (2021) marked the conviction of only six persons against the acquittal of 486 people in Assam.

Also Read: BIEO arrests 4 swindlers for Rs 1.4-crore fraud in Assam

Also Watch: