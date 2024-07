A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A deadly head-on collision between an autorickshaw and an SUV resulted in the deaths of six people on the spot. The deceased, including an 18-month-old child, were on the autorickshaw. The tragic incident took place on Tuesday noon at Berabari area in Nilambazar on Assam-Tripura NH 8.

