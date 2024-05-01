Third phase poll: 32% of crorepati candidates; Badruddin Ajmal tops the list

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president and MP Badruddin Ajmal topped the list of candidates owning higher assets in the third and final phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam. His asset is Rs 155 crore, without any liability.

The third phase has four parliamentary constituencies: Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar.

According to the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms), the four Lok Sabha constituencies have 47 candidates. Thirty-two percent of them are crorepatis. The candidates following Badruddin Ajmal in order of assets are independent candidate Dulu Ahmed of Barpeta, owning an asset of Rs 63 crore with Rs 11 crore liability; and Congress’ Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain with Rs 25 crore with Rs 4 crore liability. An independent candidate from Kokrajhar, Triptina Rabha, owns only Rs 25,000.

The average asset of all 47 candidates in the third phase is Rs 6 crore. Among others, the Congress has four crorepatis, the BPF has two crorepatis, the AGP has two crorepatis, and one each of the AIUDF, BJP, and UPPL.

Eight of the 47 candidates in the third phase have serious criminal cases. While the AGP, UPPL, AIUDF, and Asom Jana Morcha (AJP) have one case each, the other four cases are against as many independent candidates.

Over 50 percent of the 47 candidates in the third phase are aged 40–60 years, nine are 60–80 years, and four are 25–30 years.

On the educational front, 38 percent of the 47 candidates in this phase are up to XII passed, and the rest are graduates and above. According to the report, six of the candidates are class VIII passed, four are class X passed, and eight are class XII passed.

