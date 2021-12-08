Unemployment: Need of taking a cue from self-employed

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A striking contrast! Highly-qualified youths are hankering after the third or fourth-grade government posts in Assam. The state also has some who create job avenues for others, apart from being self-reliant.

A few days back, around 3,000 candidates with academic qualifications like MA, engineering diplomas etc., rushed in an interview for two temporary posts of help desk assistant. Highly qualified candidates like master degree holders took to an interview for the post of the driver in the office of the Tax Commissioner recently. The required qualification for the post is Class-VIII with a driving licence.

Graduates and postgraduates applying for the post of peon is a common phenomenon in the state. It is bound to happen. According to official records, the state has around 18 lakh educated unemployed.

A few days back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 'the youths should not hanker after government jobs only. They need to think of self-employment as well.

Educated Haragovinda Nath of Kokaya village in Dharampur LAC started his business of pickles with just Rs 800 in the 1990s. His pickles have demand in Shillong, Bhutan etc., apart from Assam. His pickle industry absorbs many unemployed youths of the state.

Konika Talukbar of Barjargaon in the Nalbari district engaged herself in the manufacture of manures from earthworms. Apart from being self-reliant, she has employed ten other families in her vocation.

A few women of Dhing in Nagaon started manufacturing various products from water hyacinth. They are supplying their products in the entire Northeast. Many local women are working in the industry.

Bichitra Das Baruah of Komargaon in the Golaghat district started rearing a few goats. Apart from being self-dependent, she has trained ten other families and engaged them in her business.

According to Labour Department sources, the department is imparting vocational training to youths. However, many of them are shy of doing masonry, carpentry, etc. This lack of work culture among them has led the members of a particular community to do all such works and earn remunerative wages. They are now financially better than many educated unemployed indigenous youths in the state.

