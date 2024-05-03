Will Congress be able to stop BJP’s winning streak?

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: It is always an uphill task for every psephologist to predict the would-be results of a parliamentary constituency, Guwahati, from where the likes of great parliamentarian Hem Baruah and Dinesh Goswami made it to the Lok Sabha and from where famous maestro Bhupen Hazarika had to taste defeat in the electoral battle.

This parliamentary constituency comprises ten Assembly segments: Goalpara West, Dudhnai, Chamaria, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palasbari, Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari. The vast expanse of this parliamentary constituency makes it have a variety of voters' segments like rural, urban, tribal areas, minority, people dowelling in the hillocks in and around Guwahati, and whatnot. Each of these segments has its own distinct demands, wants, and problems.

This Lok Sabha constituency has around 20.36 lakh voters and 2,179 polling stations.

The fight is between Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP and Mira Barthakur Goswami of the Congress. Right from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ministers and MLAs, they threw their full weight behind their candidate in this constituency. Despite staying away from lavish campaigns, Mira Barthakur Goswami of the Congress continued her door-to-door campaign. She has been vocal against the government for the past few years, and she is quite known as a face among the commoners and the media. Her rival, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, despite being the vice president and former chief of the state women's wing of the party, is well known among party workers but not with the public in general.

With AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, and the leaders of the CPI (M) accompanying her, the Congress candidate is wooing the residents of the hillocks in and around Guwahati with issues like land patta.

For the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, water logging, scarcity of potable water, choked drains, out-of-order streetlights, etc. are not the only problems. For the people of Goalpara, Chhaygaon, Chamaria, etc., they have different problems altogether. Whoever is in power, it is not an easy task for the government to solve the problems and meet the demands of all these diverse sections of voters in this constituency.

Since 1952, the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat has been with the Congress for six terms: four terms with the BJP, two terms with the Praja Socialist Party, and one term each with the CPI, Janata Party, and AGP. For the last three terms, since 2009, this constituency has been under the firm grip of the BJP.

Significantly, in 2004, music maestro Bhupen Hazarika had to face defeat on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kirip Chaliha in this constituency.

In 2014, BJP candidate Bijaya Chakravarty retained the seat, polling around 50 percent of votes, while the Congress polled 29 percent of votes. In 2019, Queen Oja of the BJP won this seat with 57 percent of votes against 37 percent of the Congress. The BJP is set to reap the benefits of the delimitation exercise that led to changes in the demography of the voters in this constituency.

