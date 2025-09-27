Zubeen Garg’s 13th-day Adya Shraddha to be held in Jorhat on Sept 19

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Regarding the 13th day of death funerary rituals (Adya Shraddha) of Zubeen Garg, the state government announced that it will organize the ceremony in Jorhat. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on the subject through video conferencing with Jorhat MLA Hitendranath Goswami, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and the DC of Jorhat. Later, the CM stated that Zubeen Garg’s ashes will be taken to Jorhat on the 13th day of his death on September 19.

Revealing the plans for the ceremony, the CM said in a post on social media, “Regarding the arrangements for the 13th-day ceremony, Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah today sought the opinion of Garima Saikia Garg, and tomorrow he will hold further discussions with the people of Jorhat. After the completion of the 13th-day ceremony, we have suggested that the ashes of the beloved artist be kept at a public place in Jorhat for three days so that people can pay their respects.

“Held a meeting with Jorhat DC and other stakeholders to discuss plans for #BelovedZubeen’s rituals to be held in Jorhat and the way ahead in developing his Samadhi in the town, which will reflect his life and times in the most fitting manner,” the CM added.

The tear-jerking last rites of Zubeen were performed with full state honours at Kamarkuchi near Sonapur on September 23. Thousands of people turned up at the venue to pay their last respects to their heartthrob, who faced an untimely and unfortunate death while swimming in the sea near Singapore.

