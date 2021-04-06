Assam Polls 2021: Model Polling Station in Tamulpur, 80-year-old women casts vote

The Election Commission has set up No. 114 polling station as a model polling station and No. 115 Borkhopa Primary School polling stations as a women model polling station in the No. 58 Tamulpur Assembly constituency.

The women polling station is managed by a team of women maintaining Covid 19 protocols, Masks, sanitizers were distributed. The Election Commission and the district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for voters, providing wheelchairs for the senior citizens.

An 80 year-old-women has cast her vote at the Borkhopa Primary School model polling station.

Speaking to the media, the old woman said, "I have cast my vote. I am 80 years old. People should come to cast their votes."