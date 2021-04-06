 Top
ASSAM Votes 2021: BTC chief Pramod Boro Casts Vote

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  6 April 2021 10:57 AM GMT

The chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro has cast his vote on Tuesday at No. 139 polling station in No. 58 Tamulpur Assembly constituency.

Boro is the president of the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL).

Speaking to the media, BTC Chief Pramod Boro said, "I want to congratulate all voters. This time people will vote for BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance candidates, there is no other option for people. Only the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance will do development work for people in Assam. People should come to vote for the eligible candidates."

