10 Famous Temples of Assam

Kamakhya Temple: One of the most renowned and sacred temple dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. Located on the hill top of Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. It is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Piths in India.
Umananda Temple: Situated in the peacock island in the middle of the might Brahmaputra River. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Kedareswara Temple: Located in Hajo in Assam at the roof of Madanchala Hillock. Devoted to Lord Shiva, is an important temple of the medieval age.
Navagraha Temple: Located in the Chitrachal Hill in the eastern region of Guwahati City. The deity worshipped in this temple is Navagraha which implies the nine prime celestial elements.
Mahamaya Dham: Located in the distance of 30 kms from Dhubri town and the distance of 10kms from Bilasipara town in Assam. Popular for its age-old ritual of animal sacrifice which dates back to 400 years ago.
Tilinga Mandir: Located in Bordubi town of Tinkusia district. It is a well known Shiva temple in the Upper Assam.
Doul Govind Temple: Devoted to Goddess Durga. It is situated on the northern banks, on the foothills of Chandra Bharati hill in North Guwahati.
Shiva Dol: situated in the bank of Borpukhuri in Sivasagar. The deity worshipped here is Lord Shiva. The dimension of the Siva Dol is about 104 feet in height. It is capped with a golden crown-like dome which is 8-feet high.
Maha Bhairav Temple: Located in Tezpur and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People observe the grand celebration of Maha Shivaratri in the temple.
Bagheswari Temple: Located in Bongaigaon, Assam. This temple has a lot of significance due to its legendary significance.