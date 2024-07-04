Actress Asha Negi recalls her early days in films

Actress Asha Negi has reminisced about her struggling days in the film industry, revealing that she arrived with no prior experience or training in theatre and sharing how she adapted to the new environment.

Asha, who currently portrays the role of actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry', said: "I would not call it a struggle; it was more about me adapting to the new environment. Hailing from Dehradun, I came from a middle-class family with no connections in the industry and started auditioning through the help of a friend."

"I arrived with no prior experience or training in theatre, but I have no regrets. I cherish my journey and am grateful for all the challenges and successes along the way," added Asha, who started her career as a model in 2009 after winning the title of 'Miss Uttarakhand 2009'.

Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', where she played the role of Madhura.

The actress also shared her advice for the upcoming generations, saying: "First and foremost, it is essential to thoroughly prepare for your career. If you aspire to become an actor, it is crucial to master the craft of acting."

"Attend workshops, participate in theater productions, observe individuals in your surroundings, gain diverse experiences, and actively pursue auditions. If you lack connections, make an effort to network and persist in your endeavours. Do not lose hope, as your efforts will eventually pay off."

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry.

The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amid romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

The series also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora, and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (IANS)

