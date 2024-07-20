10 Majestic Hindu Temples beyond India’s Borders

Sentinel Digital Desk
Malibu Hindu temple
It is situated in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles, close to Malibu, in the Santa Monica Mountains. This temple is built in Dravidian style and is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.
Erawan Shrine
This shrine is located near the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Thailand. This is Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Brahma.
Prambanan Temple
This temple in located in Indonesia and one of the oldest Hindu temples in Southeast Asia. It was built in 9th century and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu.
Sri Mariamman Temple
This temple is situated in Singapore which is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. Dedicated to Lord Mariamman. Built in Dravidian style of architecture.
Batu Caves Temple
This temple is located inside a limestone cave complex. It is situated roughly 13 km to the north of Kuala Lumpur. Dedicated to Lord Murugan. This shrine is also well known for its vibrant beautiful coloured stairs.
Neasden Temple
It is well known as BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir which is located in London. It is one of the most important Hindu temples in foreign and it dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan.
Besakih Temple
It is also known as Pura Besakih. It is the largest Hindu temple in Bali in Indonesia which is dedicated to Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.
Pashupatinath Temple
The Pashupatinath Temple, on the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, is a revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Renowned globally, it's one of Nepal's oldest temples and is believed to fulfill visitors' wishes.
Akshardham Complex
The Akshardham Complex in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is the largest Hindu temple in the Western Hemisphere. It honors Lord Swaminarayan and features a main temple, community and cultural centers, and a garden.
Shri Kali Temple
Built in 1871 by Tamil migrants, the Shri Kali Temple in Yangon, Burma, is famous for its unique architecture, intricate carvings, and vibrant colors, making it a must-see Hindu temple.